Ali Fazal reveals he auditioned for Rajkummar Rao's role in 'The White Tiger', Adarsh Gouarv calls him 'amazing'

Critically acclaimed film ‘The White Tiger’ had received great reviews from the audience. The performance of actors Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao was lauded by viewers. Adarsh was also nominated for the BAFTA awards for his role while the film scored an Oscars 2021 nomination for the ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ category.

Recently, ‘Fukrey’ actor Ali Fazal revealed that he had even auditioned for Rajkummar Rao’s role in the film which was an adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel by Arvind Adiga.

In an interaction with The Film Companion, Ali said, “I even auditioned with you, Adarsh, for The White Tiger. This is a revelation. No one knows this. But I was there in the room for White Tiger, as well. It was a beautiful experience. I don't remember which scene…"

Adarsh, who was also a part of the interview however recalled the scene and said, “I remember the scene. It was the drunk scene where you come in and I say 'this room is like the Taj Mahal' and you say 'shut up, Balram'. And I'm not kidding bro, I've never, ever experienced... That scene we did, we did only once or twice, but I've rarely felt this connected to a co-actor. You were amazing.”

Ali shared that Bahrani even messaged him. "I'm so happy how it turned out, because it was really needed. It was a big, big step for us," he said.

In fact, it was not just Ali Fazal, but Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also auctioned for Rajkummar Rao’s role in the film. He had previously said that the team initially like him, however, after Priyanka Chora was cast, they wanted a older-looking actor.

While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Harsh, “The White Tiger, I auditioned for Rajkummar Rao's role. I almost got it, as well. They really liked me for it. But Priyanka (Chopra) came on board, they wanted a slightly older actor, I looked very young. I am a lot younger, and Raj is such a phenomenal actor, but that was kind of a close call.”