Ali Fazal on his cameo in Dia Mirza's 'Mind the Malhotras': It's a nice fun comedy

Ali Fazal dominated the digital space with his impeccable portrayal in the web series Mirzapur as the layered character of Guddu Pandit. His innocence of a young man stuck between the principles of family and the need of bloodshed for power was what struck the chord with the audiences who lauded him for his work in the show almost. Ali soon confirmed the season 2 of the show which was further confirmed by the show’s producer Farhan Akhtar upon celebrating its success.

In 2019, Ali will not only come back as Guddu bhaiya in the subsequent season of Mirzapur but will also be making major splashes on big screen with two massive projects, Prassthanam and Milan Talkies. Apart from his big screen outings, Ali will soon be seen in a cameo for Applause Entertainment for their brand new production, Mind The Malhotras. The show is being produced by Dia Mirza with whom he was introduced during the filming of Bobby Jasoos.

Dia Mirza's husband Sahil is directing the show which is adapted from the Israeli show La Famiglia. The show is a comedy adapted to a family in South Mumbai who has all the reasons to be happy as much as they also have reason to go for therapy. When he was approached, given his friendship with Dia and Sahill, Ali had to do the show because of the immense admiration he has for them and he didn’t think even once before saying yes to them. Ali will be seen as a guest star in an episode on the series.

Speaking about it, Ali said, "Dia and Sahil have always been very very dear to me, obviously this relationship started with Bobby Jasoos, they were producers and Dia got me on board to work with Vidya mam film. I got really excited, I think the format is very western that Sahil is using actually and it is very classic and I am really glad that people will get to watch this kind of show as well in the middle of all the other web content that's coming -- there is Sacred Games and Mirzapur. It's a nice fun comedy and I am obviously doing one small part in one episode, it's a guest appearance. The vibe of the story sticks with you the sets stick with you. Their home becomes your home, thats something very exciting I found about the show and of course there is wonderful cast and to work with Sahil Sangha who is directing himself. I look forward to Malhotra's and the show."