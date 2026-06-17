Ali Fazal misses mom on her 6th death anniversary, admits she would've been 'funny ole grandmum' to daughter Zuneyra

Ali Fazal's mother passed away 6 years ago, and on her death anniversary, he penned a heartfelt note. Ali made some confessions, and it melt the hearts of netizens.

Actor Ali Fazal remembered his late mother on her 6th death anniversary with an emotional social media post. The Fukrey actor shared that a part of him also died when her mother passed away. Ali dropped two unseen pictures of his mother from her younger days on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Take care, black bird!! And thanks for working hard to make me feel alive. We both died a day this day some days ago. You were buried, and i remained. Each day since is a bonus, a gift. Another day apart from you, but towards you. In honour of you, in debt to you. (sic)."

In the third image on the post, Ali was seen posing for a selfie with his mom. The 'Mirzapur' actor shared that he sees a reflection of his mother in his daughter Zuneyra. He further admitted that he sometimes imagines the fun grandmother his mom would have been. "Zuni is a wonderful projection of you. You would've been a funny ole grandmum heh.. i play it out sometimes. Just posting here to keep a reminder for me - that all of this is a gift - i am thankful. Until then, Amma," concluded the post.

Ali's mother passed away on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow, owing to health complications. Last year as well, Ali penned a nostalgic post on his mother's death anniversary, saying that after his mother left, he also had to say goodbye to the younger version of himself.

"There are two people i had to say goodbye to this day, 5 years ago- One, my mother, and the other that little boy me.. (or as i see Ali today, but without a version of Him in recorded past). And it's so funny - that another part comes in swinging from the ends of the universe and gently attaches itself to me now.. I am blessed. Another me? Another you? God knows. Anyway", he wrote on the photo-sharing app.