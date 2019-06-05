Ali Fazal celebrates Eid with family in Lucknow

Ali Fazal, who was shooting in Mumbai for his projects back-to-back since the past few weeks, has flown to Lucknow to celebrate Eid with his extended family. The actor, who was last seen in the web series Mirzapur, has spent his childhood, and completed his early education from Lucknow.

Whenever he gets time off from work, he makes it a point to visit his family in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, even if it’s for a few days; especially during special occasions, festivals and family gatherings. A source says that for Eid, the Fukrey Returns actor wanted to be with his family in his childhood home and he packed in extra schedules to finish the shoot and make it on time for the festivities.