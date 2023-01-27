Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ali Fazal breaks silence on why he is not in Fukrey 3: ‘I would have wanted to be part of it but...’

Ali Fazal has confirmed he is not returning to the Fukrey series with Fukrey 3 and also revealed why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Ali Fazal breaks silence on why he is not in Fukrey 3: ‘I would have wanted to be part of it but...’
Ali Fazal played Zafar in the first two Fukrey films

The first look poster of the upcoming comedy Fukrey 3 was released a few days ago. While much of the original cast reunited to reprise their roles, there was one glaring omission. Ali Fazal, who played Zafar in the first two films, was missing in the poster, leading to many fans to wonder whether he is in the film. Ali has now spoken about it.

In a statement to the media, the actor responded to fans’ questions about his absence from the poster and confirmed that he is not in the film. “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Will Zafar return or not is what everyone is asking. Sorry friends, but Zafar won’t be returning this time).”

He added that his commitment to Mirzapur, where he plays the lead Guddu Pandit, is what is keeping him away from the third instalment of Fukrey. “Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zaraf bhai has to be Guddu bhaiya sometimes, and the two universes overlap sometimes.”

The actor did hint that he may be back in the future, which could mean Fukrey 4 is in the offing. “Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around.  . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect.  Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys,” he concluded.

Fukrey, which released in 2013, starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi. A sequel, Fukrey Returns, was released in 2016 with the principal cast reprising their roles. The third film will be releasing in September 2023. All the three have been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.