Ali Fazal breaks silence on why he is not in Fukrey 3: ‘I would have wanted to be part of it but...’

Ali Fazal played Zafar in the first two Fukrey films

The first look poster of the upcoming comedy Fukrey 3 was released a few days ago. While much of the original cast reunited to reprise their roles, there was one glaring omission. Ali Fazal, who played Zafar in the first two films, was missing in the poster, leading to many fans to wonder whether he is in the film. Ali has now spoken about it.

In a statement to the media, the actor responded to fans’ questions about his absence from the poster and confirmed that he is not in the film. “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Will Zafar return or not is what everyone is asking. Sorry friends, but Zafar won’t be returning this time).”

He added that his commitment to Mirzapur, where he plays the lead Guddu Pandit, is what is keeping him away from the third instalment of Fukrey. “Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zaraf bhai has to be Guddu bhaiya sometimes, and the two universes overlap sometimes.”

The actor did hint that he may be back in the future, which could mean Fukrey 4 is in the offing. “Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys,” he concluded.

Fukrey, which released in 2013, starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi. A sequel, Fukrey Returns, was released in 2016 with the principal cast reprising their roles. The third film will be releasing in September 2023. All the three have been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.