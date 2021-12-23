Ali Abbas Zafar to direct Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in big budget action entertainer?

Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for his collaborations with Salman Khan for movies like 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat', has roped in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for his next big budget action entertainer, according to a recent media report.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the production house Pooja Entertainment will bring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together in an action spectacle and the film will be directed by Ali Abaas Zafar. The film will go on floors next year and the makers are planning to release it in 2023. A source close to the publication was quoted saying, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning a big scale two hero film for a long time now, and he has finally locked the script that does justice to the presence of two big action stars. He narrated the idea to both Akshay and Tiger, who have already agreed to do this action spectacle with little comedy." The report also states that the planned film is going to be among the biggest action spectacles of the Hindi film industry.

It is not the first time that the two actors would be working with the production house run by the Bhagnani family. Pooja Entertainment is the producers behind the spy thriller 'Bell Bottom', Akshay's first theatrical release this year and the psychological thriller 'Cinderella', one of his upcoming films. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff's upcoming release 'Ganapath' is being financed by the same company.

It will be thrilling to see the 'Khiladi' star and the 'Baaghi' star, known for performing their own stunts, together in a big budget action entertainer.