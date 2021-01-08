In Pic: Ali Abbas Zafar shares yet another stunning portrait with wife Alicia

As far as work is concerned, Ali has directed blockbusters like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bharat' and 'Sultan'. His next is the nine-part series 'Tandav'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who took everyone by surprise on Tuesday by announcing his marriage with girlfriend Alicia via a social media post and a couple of photos from the intimate ceremony, recently shared yet another image from the nuptials.

For the unversed, Ali married Alicia, who hails from France, in his hometown Dehradun earlier this week.

Since then, he has been sharing pictures from the wedding, his latest one being a stunning portrait with his gorgeous new bride.

Sharing the image of his verified Instagram handle, Ali simply dropped a heart emoji as the caption.

In the photo, Alicia, dressed in her beautiful wedding attire is seen seated on a couch with Ali standing next to her. Alicia was the epitome of beauty in a beige ensemble which she teamed with a pastel green colour dupatta. She rounded off her look with an elegant choker, maangtika and minimal makeup.

In the photo, the couple looks so picture-perfect that friends and colleagues of the filmmaker took to the comments section to shower the newlyweds with lovely messages.

Yash Raj Studio's casting director Shanoo Sharma reacted to it and wrote, 'Love it'.

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabella wrote, 'Stunning'. Actor Dino Morea wrote, 'Uffff. Royalee'.

Take a look:



Earlier, Ali introduced his wife by sharing a photo clicked during their wedding festivities. In the photo shared by Ali, the newlyweds are seen lost in each other's eyes and hugging each other romantically.



The Tiger Zinda Hai director captioned the photo stating, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

Take a look:



Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ali opened up on how he pursued Alicia for two years before she finally agreed to tie the knot. Ali also spoke about how he always wanted his wedding to be a 'low-key' affair.

In an exclusive interaction with Mid Day, Ali said, "She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way."

Dishing out details about how he met Alicia during a work trip to France, Ali said, "She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed.”

As far as work is concerned, Ali has directed some blockbusters including 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bharat' and 'Sultan'. His next is the nine-part series titled 'Tandav'.

The series, created and directed by Ali, features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover among others.