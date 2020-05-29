Ali Abbas Zafar confirms superhero film with Katrina Kaif

Ali Abbas Zafar completed the first draft of the superhero film.

Several reports were making the rounds that Katrina Kaif will be starring in a superhero film. Now it is confirmed that she will be starring in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming directorial which is set to go on floors post the lockdown ends in the country. During a recent interaction, Ali confirmed the report and completed the first draft of the script.

He stated, "My next is a superhero film with Katrina (Kaif). Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. I have completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully, that script will be ready soon."

Ali further shared, "There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. A lot is happening."

The Sultan director is currently in his hometown Dehradun. Talking about the same, he said, "I was lucky to get out of Mumbai early. I left Dehradun in 1999 to go to Delhi University and since then, I have never spent so much time at a stretch with my mom and dad here. It is a blessing in disguise."

Meanwhile, Ali has directed Katrina in the films, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan alongside Imran Khan and Ali Zafar and the latest being, Bharat starring Salman Khan in the titular role.

Katrina's latest film Sooryavanshi is awaiting the release.