Alaya F wins the internet with her desi chic outfit for pre-Diwali festivities

Alaya F, who recently set the internet ablaze with her chic sense of style on the digital cover star of a leading magazine, is now onto raising the mercury levels with her sartorial choice ahead of the festival of lights. Alaya F, who keeps her fans invested with her unique styling and entertainment with her stunning photos, has a huge fan base that admires her fashion selections and impeccable appearance. Her latest pre-Diwali attire is the talk of the town as it's winning everyone's heart.

Alaya took to social media to post a couple of pictures of herself in a red top paired with faded blue jeans and a printed dupatta. The style quotient of the young actress in this festive outfit is absolutely praiseworthy. Sporting open hair and a lovely neckpiece, the actress shared her phenomenal pre-Diwali look and turned up the temperature. With a complementing pair of earrings, Alaya pulled off a beautiful look and it's perfectly safe to say that she got the audiences' attention as her comment section was flooded with lauds and praises for her modern, desi chic appearance. The post captioned, "Staring at all Diwali mithai like"

Alaya F has had a busy few months as she has been shooting for back to back movies this year. From shooting for Ekta Kapoor's film in Chandigarh to being on sets for her film 'Freddy' in Panchgani, Alaya has always been walking her way into her fans' hearts.

Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F was last seen in Punit Malhotra's music video, ' Aaj Sajeya'. As for her upcoming projects, Alaya will be starring in Ekta Kapoor's remake of 'U-Turn' and in 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan.