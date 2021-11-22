Alaya F sets internet on fire with her contemporary dance moves, video goes VIRAL

Alaya F's recent dancing video, which she shared on Instagram, is stealing hearts. The actress showed her contemporary dance prowess by grooving to the song 'Ranjha' from the Siddharth Malhotra film 'Shershaah.'

Alaya may be seen dancing with her choreographer in the video. She looks like an angel as she glides across the dance floor, dressed in a black bralette and skirt.

Take a look at the video here-

Here are some more videos of her dancing-

Alaya F has had a busy few months as she has been shooting for back to back movies this year. From shooting for Ekta Kapoor's film in Chandigarh to being on sets for her film 'Freddy' in Panchgani, Alaya has always been walking her way into her fans' hearts.

Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F was last seen in Punit Malhotra's music video, ' Aaj Sajeya'. As for her upcoming projects, Alaya will be starring in Ekta Kapoor's remake of 'U-Turn' and in 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan.