Alaya F schools bikers for violating traffic rules, netizens remind her to follow them too: 'Khud seatbelt pehen lo...'

Credit: Alaya F/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alaya F recently shared a video on social media in which she can be seen pointing to bikers who were illegally taking U-Turns on the road. Urging people to follow traffic rules, she calls out on culprits/motorists who deliberately take U-Turns and believes that they are accountable for accidents.

In the clip, the actress requests people to be good citizens, follow traffic rules and, behave responsibly. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I just can’t stand rule breakers. Please follow the rules and stay safe.” The video is now going viral on social media, take a look:

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “First, you wear your seatbelt..” The second one said, “To didi aapne apna seatbelt kis din ke liye chupa ke rakha hai (So sister you are hiding your seatbelt for which day?).” The third one said, “Why haven’t you tightened your seat belt?” The fourth one said, “You yourself are not wearing a seatbelt that a minimum rule i guess…” The fifth one said, “There are no illegal U-turns in India I suppose? Not sure who are you addressing the free unwanted advice? Also, if you have missed the comments above WEAR YOUR SEATBELT!”

The sixth person commented, “Behen ji khud seatbelt pen lo yeh bhaade ka gyaan pehle khud pe laagu kar (sister first tightened your seatbelt then tell others).” The seventh one said, “You can count the rule breakers cos u r in abroad. These rule-breakers are in millions in our country. Unfortunately, getting driving license is easier than booking a train ticket through IRCTC in our country..”

Earlier, while speaking to DNA, on being asked if the responsibility of being a public figure sometimes becomes a burden, Alaya stated, “I never thought how people would actually be influenced by the things I was saying or posting but there came a moment when I realised it is happening. And then you realise that you now have a responsibility. A lot of people who do comment on my posts, on my Instagram, are all quite young. I think, young girls, make up my largest audience. And I remember feeling such a deep sense of responsibility for the messages I am putting out. In terms of what would I want to either tell the younger version of me or someone like my siblings or my cousins or anyone. So, I sought of approached it in that way.”

Read|Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar, calls him 'Chacha Chaudhary' after his 'laga lo ilzaam' note on so...