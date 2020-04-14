Headlines

Alaya F on her 'unconventional' debut, says 'lot of moms came up to me, told me they loved my role in Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya had also revealed what drives her the most to be up in the game.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 11:47 PM IST

Alaya F gave an impeccable performance in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The one thing that instantly caught everyone’s attention is that this isn't some mainstream Bollywood love story but a film that highlights several narratives and talks about single parenting.

Alaya, in a recent interview, said that she even got appreciations from mommies, "A lot of moms came up to me and told me they love my role in the movie."

Recently the actor was asked about the best form of appreciation that she received for her performance, to which Alaya said, "So Kareena ma'am was watching the movie at the screening as well and when the movie got over we were walking past and she was like 'Amazing just amazing' and she started crying. That was really good that we managed to make Kareena ma’am cry and that was right after the first screening and that instant approval was really great and she is someone I look up to and admire so that was obviously lovely."

Alaya in a different interview had also revealed what drives her the most to be up in the game. The actress says that she inculcates preparedness in her day-to-day lifestyle. "If I’m sitting idle, it drives me mad. I feel I need to be doing something: going to a class, or a set, or working on a scene," she said. Alaya further added, "I think the long hours are worth it. I am obsessed with preparation. It makes me feel energized and comforted."

