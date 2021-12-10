Alaya F looks like a dream in strapless lilac gown with thigh-high slit - see pics

Bollywood diva Alaya F never fails to impress onlookers and often leaves fashion connoisseurs talking about her impeccable style statement. One of the youngest actresses of Bollywood who is repeatedly keeping her fans engaged with her hot looks and fun posts on social media, Alaya is all things stunning in her latest look that she donned for a recent awards function.

Taking to her social media, the bubbly star shared a series of pictures dressed in a light lilac coloured wrap gown, split from the thigh. She kept her hair open with a slight puffing on the front and paired her look with gladiator heels looking all things glam.

Check out the photos below:

Alaya F is always entertaining her fans via social media by sharing hot to stylish glam pictures, fitness motivations, dance videos and her candid self as much as she can which is why she has a huge fan following.

The 'Jawani Jaaneman' star is all set to be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in their upcoming next, 'Freddy'. She also has Ekta Kapoor's ' U-Turn' in her kitty beside another untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.