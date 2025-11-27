FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'

Alaya F disclosed her battle with a rare condition, SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), and also revealed how she overcame the illness.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'
Alaya F
Actress Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi, has recently opened up about overcoming mystery illness SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth). The Freddy actress usually drops posts about her healthy lifestyle and widely promotes fitness on her social media. But quietly, she was also battling a disease, without compromising on her gracious and happy-go-lucky persona. 

On her Instagram, Alaya shared a reel in which she's narrating her recent turbulent journey of recovery. In layman's terms, SIBO is a condition that causes ongoing bloating, fatigue and digestive issues. Alaya, in her video, says, "It's day 74 of my second 75 Hard of the year. I am at the finish line. But today, instead of showing you guys progress photos, I actually have a personal story to tell you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress revealed that she's been battling this 'mystery illness' for almost three months, and even doctors struggled to diagnose it.  Ultimately, Alaya got to know about her severe case of SIBO. Aalya confessed that the condition affected her workouts and overall progress. Explaining the effect of SIBO, she said, “For most of this 75 Hard, my stomach has actually looked bloated. Let me tell you why."  

Alaya F on how to beat SIBO

SIBO also brought a huge change in actress' approach to fitness. She added, "Last time, my workouts were about pushing myself to my limits. This time, it was just about showing up and getting the bare minimum done. Last time, I kept adding more habits, more structure, more intensity. But this time, it was just about completing exactly what was required and letting that be enough."

Despite the challenges, Alaya kept her spirit intact, realising that discipline is not just about pushing harder or looking perfect, but about showing up 'consistently', even when it's hard. Alaya revealed, "It is truly life-changing to feel proud when nothing looks great. That true discipline is never about intensity. It is always about consistency."

Sharing the video, Alaya wrote in the caption, "I was hesitant to put this out, but I think it's important to because it taught me a lot. So here it is, from my heart to you.” The video got huge support from the netizens, with the majority of them lauding her for spreading the awareness about SIBO. On the work front, Alaya was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth. 

 

