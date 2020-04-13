Alaya F has to say THIS to trolls on being asked about getting lip injections

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman in January this year has also already started getting trolled. Recently, on Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, she opened up about her worst experience with trolling and said that people assume that she got lip fillers before entering films.

Alaya said, "I have been getting these comments where people are like, 'Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!' I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done."

Alaya further opened up about trolling and if it affects her and said, "Little bit, yeah, because it’s also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say 'um' a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, 'Why does she say um so much?' I was like, 'Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don’t want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.' I would rather say um than something very stupid."

Jawaani Jaaneman also starred Kubbra Sait and Chunky Pandey in significant roles. The film saw Alaya play a teenage girl who comes to London to find her father, who has no idea about her existence. Jackky Bhagnani, who produced Jawaani Jaaneman has already signed Alaya for another film. She has also signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani, who produced her debut film under his banner Northern Lights Films.