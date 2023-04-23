Alaya F defends Suhana Khan as she is trolled for becoming Maybelline's brand ambassador: 'You can't blame someone..'

Suhana Khan-Alaya F

Even though Suhana Khan hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, she recently became the brand Ambassador of Maybelline. Many people questioned her being the brand ambassador and trolled her saying that she got this opportunity only because her father is Shah Rukh Khan and that she hasn’t done anything in her career to deserve it. However, Bollywood actress Alaya F believes otherwise. She recently backed Suhana and said that she ‘totally deserved’ to be the face of the brand.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alaya F backed up Suhana and said, “People often forget it that at the end of the day, whether it's brands or films, it's business, and decisions are made with thought. Lineage is not something that should be discarded and treated lightly. Lineage takes a lot of effort to build. All you have to do is live upto it. So it happens to everyone. Especially when you come from a family that's just in the spotlight but I think you just have to do your best to live upto all the wonderful opportunities and make the most of it.”

Alaya F further said that she can’t be blamed for getting the opportunity and said, “No one does anything just like that. There is obviously thought and value that was brought on by her being a part of it. So in whatever way, it was totally deserved. You can't blame someone for the opportunities that they get, you just have to hope that they make the most of it.”

Suhana Khan is going to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s movie The Archies. The film also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. The movie also stars Vedang Raina, Agastaya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda among others.

Meanwhile, Alaya F was last seen in the movie Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat directed by Anurag Kashyap and has an interesting lineup of films this year. She will be seen in the horror film U-Turn. The film also stars Priyanshu Painyulu, Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, Aashim Gulati, and Manu Rishi Chadha. Helmed by Arif Khan the movie is a Zee 5 original film releasing on April 28. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manushi Chillar.

Read Alaya F schools bikers for violating traffic rules, netizens remind her to follow them too: 'Khud seatbelt pehen lo...'