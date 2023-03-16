Search icon
All about Alaviaa Jaaferi, Jaaved Jaaferi's youngest daughter, as glamorous as Bollywood actresses

Alaviaa Jaaferi is the daughter of actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi and Habiba Jaaferi. She has an elder and younger brother, Meezan and Abbas, respectively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Alaviaa Jaaferi, the daughter of dancer, actor, and comedian Javed Jaaferi is nothing short of an internet sensation. Her gorgeous photoshoots, casual selfies, and on-point glamorous looks often go viral within minutes on social media platforms. 

By the looks of it, Alaviaa is surely a fashion icon in the making. All of 25, Alalviaa has a massive social media fan following with over 2 lakh followers on Instagram. 

Who is Alaviaa Jaaferi?

Alaviaa Jaaferi is the daughter of actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi and Habiba Jaaferi. She has an elder and younger brother, Meezan and Abbas, respectively.

An alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, Alaviaa has studied fashion and design at Parsons School of Design, New York. Alaviaa is also the co-founder of vis.a.via, a multi-brand retail store bringing International brands to India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alaviaajaaferi)

The 25-year-old diva's verified social media handle boasts of a massive fan following which actually comes as no surprise considering the drop-dead gorgeous pictures that she keeps sharing. And even though there's no news of her joining Bollywood yet, it won't come as a surprise again if she does consider her late grandfather Jagdeep, her father Javed Jaaferi have had successful careers in the industry and her brother Meezan has already forrayed into films. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alaviaajaaferi)

Alaviaa is a close friend of Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. This is another reason why we won't be surprised to see her do films in the future or be associated with Bollywood or the entertainment industry in any way. 

