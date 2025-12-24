FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, actor quits Ajay Devgn's film due to...

As Dhurandhar breaks multiple records, Akshaye Khanna, aka Rehman Dakait, reportedly shocks Ajay Devgn and team by walking out of the much-awaited Drishyam 3.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 11:28 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akshaye Khanna WALKS OUT from Drishyam 3 after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, actor quits Ajay Devgn's film due to...
Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2
Akshaye Khanna is enjoying the best phase of his career. After impressing the masses and critics with his performance as Rehman Dakait in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie. However, in a shocking development, it is reported that Akshaye walked out of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. Akshaye joined the popular Drishyam franchise in its second instalment (2022). He was supposed to reprise his role of IG Tarun Ahlawat. However, as Bollywood Machine reported, Akshaye decided to quit the Drishyam franchise a day after the movie's date announcement teaser was dropped. 

Why Akshaye Khanna decided to quit Drishyam 3 

As per the report, Akshaye walked out of the film due to creative differences and disagreement over his remuneration. According to the report, after the success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna requested a fee hike, along with changes to his on-screen look.

However, these discussions did not reach a mutual agreement, which led to his decision to leave the film. The final negotiations are still ongoing, but there is no official statement from the makers, leaving fans puzzled over the clarification on the situation.

About Drishyam 3 

Drishyam 3, the final instalment of the franchise, is set to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026. The movie also stars Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in key roles. The movie will be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also directed the blockbuster Drishyam 2. 

About Dhurandhar 

Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has proven to be a box office phenomenon. Released in cinemas on December 5, the movie has grossed over 900 crore worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down. Dhurandhar is a two-part franchise, and the sequel will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

