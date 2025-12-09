FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Akshaye Khanna 'truly deserves an Oscar': Farah Khan makes big statement for her ‘Aatish Kapoor’, praises actor's Dhurandhar performance

Farah Khan also joined the bandwagon of praising Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar, and she dropped the most funny suggestion for her actor from Tees Maark Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 08:42 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akshaye Khanna 'truly deserves an Oscar': Farah Khan makes big statement for her 'Aatish Kapoor', praises actor's Dhurandhar performance
Farah Khan, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
2025 belongs to Akshaye Khanna. The chameleon continues to stun the audience with his roles and is enjoying his best phase as an actor. This year, Akshaye was first seen playing Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava. Then by the end of the year, Akshaye smashed it out of the park with his pitch-perfect portrayal of ruthless mafia king Rehman Daciat in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. Two distinct antogonist performances left moviegoers stunned, and they are expressing their admiration online. 

Now, filmmaker Farah Khan has joined the bandwagon and even acknowledged Akshaye's contribution in the latest ensemble superhit. In Ranveer's film, Akshaye's viral step on FA9LA has further taken the praises to another level. The song quickly became the internet’s latest obsession. The song's clip has been widely shared across platforms, with fans praising Akshaye’s screen presence and the song’s staging.

Akshaye Khanna gave an Oscar-winning performance: Farah Khan

Farah — who earlier collaborated with Akshaye in Tees Maar Khan, giving him the cult character Aatish Kapoor— lauded the actor’s performance in Dhurandhar. On Monday, Farah shared a fan-made on Instagram, cleverly juxtaposing Akshaye’s scenes from Dhurandhar with a memorable moment from Tees Maar Khan.

image

In the reel, Akshay Kumar is seen looking at Akshaye and saying, “Woh raha mera superstar, mera Oscar." The text over the reel read: "Everyone after watching Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar." Reacting to the clip, Farah added laughter emojis and wrote in her caption, “Akshaye Khanna truly deserves an Oscar." The post went viral with netizens' comments, praising Akshaye and echoing Farah’s sentiment about his performance being award-worthy.

About Dhurandhar 

Aditya Dhar's second directorial, an espionage thriller, stars a talented cast, including Ranveer, Akshaye, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, who were seen in key roles. Dhurandhar is divided into two parts, with Part Two - Revenge, releasing in March 2026

