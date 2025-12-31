Akshaye Khanna to return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? This MAJOR HINT of fan-favourite character goes viral, netizens react

Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait gets killed in Dhurandhar Part One, but recently, netizens noticed something on the internet, and they're elated by it.

The all-time blockbuster Dhuradhar has not only resurrected Ranveer Singh, but also put Akshaye Khanna back on the map. With the dreadful and stylish portrayal of Rehman Dakait, Khanna has become the biggest internet sensation of 2025. Dhurandhar is divided into two parts, and the first part ends with the death of Rehman Dakait at the hands of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh). Akshaye would not return in the sequel, but now fans have noticed a major hint about Khanna's return in the sequel, and they can't keep calm.

Akshaye Khanna to return in Dhurandhar Part 2

Netizens noticed that in Akshaye Khanna's Wikipedia page, Dhurandhar Part 2 is mentioned in his filmography. The status of this movie is in post-production. But Akshaye's mention has left the fans elated, and they're eager to see Khanna back as the ruthless Sher-E-Baloch.

AKSHAYE KHANNA IN DHURANDHAR 2???? pic.twitter.com/eE7Z2qcK7h — vedika (@vedikabaisa) December 29, 2025

Internet reaction to Akshaye Khanna's return in Dhurandhar 2

Soon after an internet user dropped the snapshot of Akshaye's Wikipedia page, several internet users dropped their own theories and reactions. "They won’t kill his character in part 1 after so much love," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Maybe flashback scenes or Ranveer's character still sees him as a ghost in some places." One of the netizens wrote, "Ye to mujhe pata tha. Trailer or song ko dhyan se dekho usme akshay khanna aise scene hai jo dhurandhar me nahi dikhaye hai." A cybercitizen also stated that not everything written on Wikipedia is true: "Information on Wikipedia isn't always correct." Another cybercitizen wrote, "It's Wikipedia. so could be wrong. Anybody can edit them."

About Dhurandhar 2

The second instalment of the movie will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi festivities. This film will prove to be a big threat to Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha.

