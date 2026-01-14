FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, actor to shoot extra scenes for sequel: Report

Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait was killed by Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar climax. Read on to know how makers are planning to bring back the actor and his much-loved character back in the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19 and will clash with Yash's Toxic.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 09:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar 2 is the most-awaited Indian film of 2026 after the blockbuster success of the first part released in December 2025. After grossing Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earning over Rs 850 crore net in India, the spy thriller is still running in theatres in its sixth week. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the other actor who grabbed the most attention in the Aditya Dhar film was Akshaye Khanna. He played the real-life Karachi gangster Rehman Baloch aka Rehman Dakait and amazed the audiences with his superlative performance. His dance steps in FA9LA song, created by the Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, became a sensation across India.

Even though Rehman Dakait is killed by Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the climax of Dhurandhar, fans were still hoping to see Akshaye Khanna in the sequel. It now appears that their wishes have been fulfilled, as Khanna is set to return in Dhurandhar 2, according to the latest reports. Sources told Filmfare that as the makers fine-tune the sequel, they will be shooting with Akshaye for a week to expand his character’s backstory and add more layers to his role.

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera in pivotal roles, Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in the theatres worldwide on March 19, coinciding with the Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Chaitra Navratri festivities. The first part came out just in Hindi language, but the makers are going pan-India with the sequel as it will also hit theatres in the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, along with the original Hindi language.

The sequel will clash at the box office with the period gangster drama Toxic, which is headlined by Yash and also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The first, bold look of the Geetu Mohandas directorial was released earlier this month on the KGF star's birthday and has aleady created controversies. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, is also slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

