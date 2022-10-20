Akshaye Khanna reveals Aamir Khan took Taare Zameen Par from him, says 'I could have...'

Akshaye Khanna- Taare Zameen Par

Akshaye Khanna is often regarded as the dark horse or scene-stealer of Bollywood. Although he may not be so active in the industry after 2010, Khanna is always looked upon for giving stellar performances in the movies. The Hulchul actor will soon make his comeback in the mainstream films with Ajay Devgn starrer Drishayam 2.

Recently, while interacting with Mid-Day, the actor confessed that he was supposed to star in the 2007 social drama Taare Zameen Par, but Aamir Khan took it. During the interview, the Dishoom star stated that TZP's director Amol Gupte wanted him to be cast as Professor Ram Shankar Nikumbh, but, the director was unable to approach him. So, he asked for Aamir's help in getting in touch with him.

Khanna and Khan did Dil Chahta Hai together, and they maintain a cordial relationship. Thus, Aamir asked Amol to narrate the script to him first, if he likes it, then he would approach Akshaye. However, after hearing the script, Aamir took the film for himself. Narrating the incident Akshaye said, "Aamir being Aamir, told him I cannot recommend a script unless I hear it first. So make me hear it, if I will like it, I will tell Akshaye.” “But he (Aamir) liked it so much, that he did it,” Akshaye asserted.

The Border star further added that Aamir did confess to him after the release, and the actor accepted that he did a great job, even better than him. The actor said, "It’s ok. No problem. I don’t think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb. So it was good that destiny kind of took him." Akshaye's comeback film Drishyam 2 also stars, Shreya Sarin, Tabu and Ishita Dutta. Drishyam 2 will hit cinemas on November 18.