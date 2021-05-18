'You just keep staring at her like a lunatic': Akshaye Khanna on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan comes on screens many go weak in their knees. But it's not just fans, some actors have been in awe of her beauty and can't stop gushing over it. We came across an interview of Akshaye Khanna wherein he spoke about Aishwarya and called her the 'sexiest' girl. The interview was taken by Karan Johar during 'Ittefaq' promotions where Khanna was joined by Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra.

KJo asked Akshaye, "Who do you think is the sexiest girl in business right now?" To which the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor replied, "Ash (Aishwarya Rai). I can't take my eyes off her every time I meet her," he admitted. "It's embarrassing for men. She must be used to it (people staring at her). But I'm not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic."

Sonakshi also added to him saying, "Not only guys. Even I am not able to take my eyes off her. She is damn stunning."

For the uninitiated, Akshaye and Aishwarya worked together in two films 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' (1999) and 'Taal' which released the same year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshaye is all set to make his digital debut with the web series titled 'Legacy' wherein he will be teaming up with Raveena Tandon for the first time. In the show, the actors will be portraying rivals helmed by Vijay Gutte.

The series would be shot across multiple countries bringing to screen the feud between the characters being portrayed by these two actors.