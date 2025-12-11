FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress? Dhurandhar star attended her wedding, kissed her hands, she is...

At 50, Akshaye Khanna is happily unmarried and has openly disregarded the concept of marriage, having family in various interviews. But has this perception developed over the years, after a painful heartbreak? The following article is based on research from multiple reports.

Simran Singh

Dec 11, 2025

Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress? Dhurandhar star attended her wedding, kissed her hands, she is...
Akshaye Khanna, actor attending his rumoured lover's wedding
    Akshaye Khanna is arguably the most discussed, most celebrated actor of 2025. He started the year with Chhaava, and now he's ending it with another terrific performance in Dhurandhar. Suddenly, Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town, and moviegoers are taking more interest in his previous performances and in his personal life. One of the most talked-about facts related to Khanna is his non-marital status. Akshaye, at 50, isn't interested in getting married or having a family. In various interviews, Akshaye dismissed the concept of marriage and confessed that he runs away from the commitment of having a wife and children.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    However, if we dig further, there are reports about his rumoured love affair with a star actress that ended on a sad note, probably affecting him to such an extent that he decided to dismiss the concept of togetherness. This story is about Akshaye's rumoured 'ek tarfa prem kahani'. 

    Akshaye Khanna was in love with this actress? 

    Akshaye, in the 2000s, was striving to find a balance between dramas and comedies. Masses loved him in Hungama and Hulchul, but he wasn't getting appreciation for his romantic dramas. This is the phase when Akshaye was reportedly dating Karisma Kapoor. As per the old reports, Karisma had a rough phase moving from Ajay Devgn, and at that time, Akshaye came into her life, and the romance bloomed. There were also reports that Akshaye and Karisma were keen to take their relationship forward and get married. But...

    Why Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor reportedly fell out

    During those years, Karisma was at her peak, while Akshaye wasn't comparatively successful. Though neither Akshaye nor Karisma ever acknowledged the relationship, several reports circulated widely, even mentioning Randhir Kapoor supporting the match and approaching Vinod Khanna. As per a report of The Times of India, Karisma's mother, Babita, was against them and didn't want her daughter to marry at that stage of her career. Thus, the two broke up and moved on in their lives. 

    When Akshaye Khanna attended Karisma's wedding, he kissed her hand

    After the rumoured breakup from Akshaye Khanna, Karisma and Abhishek Bachchan got engaged. However, they also got split, and at last, Karisma got married to Sunjay Kapur. In a now-viral video, Akshaye is seen attending Karisma Kapoor- Sunjay Kapur's wedding reception. In the reel, we can see guests congratulating the duo.

    Akshaye's elder brother, Rahul Khanna, also congratulated the duo, while Akshaye was silently waiting for the perfect moment. When Sunjay was busy with other guests, Akshaye held Karisma's hand and kissed her, bidding a respectable goodbye to their bond. This rumoured, incomplete, unrequited love could be a reason why Akshaye never got married. However, now we have another eligible bachelor after Salman Khan. 

    Also read: In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
