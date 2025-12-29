'Akshaye Khanna is on another planet': Drishyam 3 director reaveals REAL reason behind Dhurandhar actor's exit, challenges him 'do a solo film now'

Director Abhishek Pathak has now reacted to the sudden exit of Akshaye Khanna from Drishyam 3, and challenged him to do prove his worth by doing a solo lead.

Just after the success of Dhurandhar, fans of Akshaye Khanna were elated to know that he would be returning in Drishyam 3. However, soon after the announcement, the reports of Akshaye backing out of the film surfaced, leaving moviegoers shocked. After the producer Kumar Mangat slammed Khanna, now the director of the movie, Abhishek Pathak, has reacted to the actor's exit, challenging him to prove his worth with a solo film.

Abhishek Pathak on Ajay Devgn's reaction to Akshaye Khanna's exit

In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek said, “He (Ajay) left it to me completely. Anyway, it’s more about me, Akshaye and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out. All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were getting made, the narration had happened, and he loved the story.”

Abhishek Pathak on Akshaye Khanna's sudden exit

Abhishek revealed the primary reason behind his exit was never the Rs 21 crore fee. He said that Akshaye left the film a day before Dhurandhar’s release. The first disagreement emerged when Khanna insisted on wearing a wig. Abhishek countered his demand by saying that since the film continues from where the previous instalment ended, Akshaye’s character could not sport a wig in the third part. Abhishek said that he discussed his grievances with the actor and convinced him initially. However, Khanna resurfaced the demand a few days later. Although Abhishek assured him that the matter, Akshaye eventually quit the film.

Akshaye Khanna should do a solo film: Abhishek Pathak

Sharing his thoughts on Akshaye’s decision-making, Abhishek said, “I think it’s just that people around him started telling him that he’ll become a superstar and he should now look at something which is all about him. So, I wish him all the best, and would say – try to do a solo film now. When he doesn’t have an answer, then he doesn’t know what to say. That’s something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time. I stopped (trying to resolve the issue) because I thought there’s no point talking to this person right now, he’s on some other planet.” Drishyam 3 will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

