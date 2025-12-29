'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'

After Kumar Mangat slammed Akshaye Khanna for quitting Drishyam 3, an old interview of director Manish Gupta highlighted the Dhurandhar actor's 'unprofessionalism'.

After producer Kumar Mangat slammed Akshaye Khanna, an old interview of Manish Gupta, discussing the unprofessional behaviour of the actor, went viral. In 2025, Akshaye became the sensational actor of the year. However, now he's making headlines for the wrong reasons. As his latest movie, Dhurandhar, crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide, Khanna walked out of Drishyam 3 due to differences over acting fees and creative decisions. Akshaye's decision met with strong backlash from Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat. He went on to say that 'success has gone to his head', and also revealed that Khanna will have to face legal consequences for backing out of the film at the last moment.

Manish Gupta on Akshaye Khanna: 'Lazy and whimsical'

Manish and Akshaye have worked together on the courtroom drama Section 375, and in one of the old interviews, Manish shared his experience of working with Khanna, and it wasn't a delightful one. "He is the most difficult person I have ever worked with. Woh itna whimsical hai, itna lazy hai aur itna mushkil sa mahaul create karta hai. Har cheez uske hisaab se honi chahiye, kisi ki baat sunta hi nahi hai. Sabki beizzati karta hai, isliye uske saath kaam karna bahut hi difficult tha (He is extremely whimsical, very lazy, and creates a very difficult atmosphere. Everything has to be done according to him; he doesn’t listen to anyone at all. He disrespects everyone, which is why working with him was extremely difficult)," Manish confessed, leaving the internet in shock.

Akshaye and producer conned me: Manish Gupta

Manish went on to claim that Section 375 was his directorial, and he was involved in multiple departments, but he was given only writing credit. The writer-director went on to say that Akshaye and producer (Kumar Mangat) tricked him, "Poori film maine likhi, poori production maine hi sambhaali, Akshaye Khanna ko, Richa Chadha ko, Rahul Bhat ko maine hi approach kiya, maine hi unhein sign kiya. Film ka director main hi hoon. Lekin itna ganda politics khela gaya, producer ne aur lead actor ne, mujhe credit sirf writing ka diya gaya, jabki maine direct ki thi (I wrote the entire film and handled the entire production myself. I personally approached Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, and Rahul Bhat, and I was the one who signed them. I am the director of the film. But such dirty politics were played by the producer and the lead actor that I was given credit only for writing, even though I had directed the film)." Producer Kumar Mangat or Akshaye hasn't responded to these allegations yet.