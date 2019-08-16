Akshaye Khanna feels 'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel will be fun when Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and he will be 50 plus

Akshaye Khanna recently interacted with the mediapersons at the trailer launch event of his upcoming release Section 375. The actor was quizzed about a sequel to Farhan Akhtar directorial Dil Chahta Hai in which he stars along with Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan. Akshaye shared that the film's sequel will be a good idea when all the three lead actors will be over 50 years in age.

Interestingly, Dil Chahta Hai recently clocked 18 years of its release as well. During his interaction with the media, Akshaye Khanna was asked what would the characters of the film be doing as of today, in his opinion. Akshaye told the mediapersons, "I always told Farhan that wait till all of us are fifty plus and then make Dil Chahta Hai 2."

He added saying, "Then it will be fun, it is no fun if you make it after 10-15 years. So now Aamir is 50 plus, Saif will be there soon and I'll take a little more time and then we'll see!"

Starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the leads, Dil Chahta Hai explored the different dynamics that the three friends share, how they grow apart post college owing to their different approaches towards their relationships and how they finall fall back together again. The film marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtat and remains one of the best movies exporing the bond of friendship and love in Bollywood.