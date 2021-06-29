Akshaye Khanna's debut web film 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' to premiere on ZEE5 on THIS date

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is all set to make his digital debut with ZEE5’s 'Stage of Siege: Temple Attack’. The streaming platform on Tuesday (June 29) shared a impactful poster of the film and also disclosed the release date of the film.

The streaming platform took to its Instagram account and wrote, “It’s time for the NSG to engage!! Phir se hogi #SahasKiVijay. #StateOfSiege: Temple Attack, premieres 9th July only on #ZEE5."

'Stage of Siege: Temple Attack’ is based on attack at the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in 2002 in which over 30 people lost their lives and more than 80 were injured. It was the National Security Guard (NSG) that hunted the terrorists and brought everything under control.

In the film, Akshaye will be essay the role of a special task force officer, who will take lead of the mission. Thrilled about sporting ‘the uniform’, Akshaye said, “To be able to wear ‘the uniform’ without taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice — this is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. My only focus during the making has been not to disrespect that privilege.”

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film also stars Gautam Rode and Divyank Triptahi's husand Vivek Dahiya. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, this is the second part of the streaming platforms ‘Stage of Siege’ series. In the first part, the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks were covered.

Producer Abhimanyu Singh commended Akshaye’s , “Very rarely have we highlighted the role of the Indian commandos in neutralising attacks by our enemies. The State of Siege series was designed to give their perspective and contribution. The success of State of Siege: 26/11 encouraged us to tell these stories further and the obvious extension for us was to chronicle the events of the temple attack that shook the nation. Akshaye’s demeanor and craft make him the perfect fit to lead this narrative and we’re more than excited to be partnering with ZEE5 again on this one.”

Akshaye Khanna will also be seen in the web series titled 'Legacy' wherein he will be teaming up with Raveena Tandon for the first time. In the show, the actors will be portraying rivals helmed by Vijay Gutte.