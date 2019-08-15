Akshay's 'Mission Mangal' takes off at high speed, beats Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to become third highest grosser of 2019

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal took off right past Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh to become third highest grossing film of 2019

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi released in theatres on Independence Day i.e. on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The movie has passed the opening day test with flying colours.

Mission Mangal, which released with John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House, beat the film with ease. While Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal took off with 50-55% occupancy, Batla House scored bare minimum of 20-25% advance.

Although Batla House was a cakewalk for Mission Mangal, it has managed to score big among some of the major Bollywood releases this year. Surpassing way ahead of his own movie Kesari, and jumping 10% ahead of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh's opening, Mission Mangal scored occupancy of 52.5%. Kabir Singh had managed 42.5% occupancy.

The movie is still the second highest opening after Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat when it comes to Hindi movies. Combined, Mission Mangal is the third highest grosser of 2019 with one of the most awaited releases of 2019, Avengers: Endgame hitting theatres, twice, and opening to 77.5% occupancy.

Here, take a look at all the advance openings of 2019:

1. Avengers - Endgame - 77.5%

2. Bharat - 60%

3. Mission Mangal - 52.5%

4. Kabir Singh - 42.5%

5. Captain Marvel - 37.5%

6. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw - 35%

7. Spiderman - Far From Home - 35%

8. Gully Boy - 32.5%

9. Kalank - 30%

10. Total Dhamaal - 30%