Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

Nila Madhab Panda reveals biggest challenge while making The Jengaburu Curse: 'It took me 3 years to...' | Exclusive

Amit Shah’s fiery attack at Opposition over no-confidence motion: ‘Only to create delusion, hide corruption’

Limited Time Offer: Fastrack smartwatches at 50-60% off, plus an extra 5% off by using our exclusive discount code

ODI World Cup 2023: Why was India vs Pakistan cricket match rescheduled? Check new date here

Limited Time Offer: Fastrack smartwatches at 50-60% off, plus an extra 5% off by using our exclusive discount code

10 food items for gluten-free diet

7 iconic intros of Mahesh Babu 

10 health benefits of dragon fruit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Akshay's 'Mission Mangal' takes off at high speed, beats Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to become third highest grosser of 2019

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal took off right past Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh to become third highest grossing film of 2019

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 04:57 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi released in theatres on Independence Day i.e. on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The movie has passed the opening day test with flying colours.

Mission Mangal, which released with John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House, beat the film with ease. While Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal took off with 50-55% occupancy, Batla House scored bare minimum of 20-25% advance.

Although Batla House was a cakewalk for Mission Mangal, it has managed to score big among some of the major Bollywood releases this year. Surpassing way ahead of his own movie Kesari, and jumping 10% ahead of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh's opening, Mission Mangal scored occupancy of 52.5%. Kabir Singh had managed 42.5% occupancy.

The movie is still the second highest opening after Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat when it comes to Hindi movies. Combined, Mission Mangal is the third highest grosser of 2019 with one of the most awaited releases of 2019, Avengers: Endgame hitting theatres, twice, and opening to 77.5% occupancy.

Here, take a look at all the advance openings of 2019:

1. Avengers - Endgame - 77.5%

2. Bharat - 60%

3. Mission Mangal - 52.5%

4. Kabir Singh - 42.5%

5. Captain Marvel - 37.5%

6. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw - 35%

7. Spiderman - Far From Home - 35%

8. Gully Boy - 32.5%

9. Kalank - 30%

10. Total Dhamaal - 30%

