Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore 2 will go on floors in 2022 end, confirms writer KV Vijayendra Prasad

In 2012, Akshay Kumar came up with a masala entertainer 'Rowdy Rathore' with Sonakshi Sinha under the direction of Prabhudheva. The film was the official remake of the 2006's Telugu blockbuster 'Vikramarkudu,' and like its source, the remake also broke many records and was super successful at the box office. Nine years later, the sequel of the film has been confirmed by the writer of the original Telegu film, KV Vijayendra Prasad.

As per the reports of Mid-Day, the 'Bahubali' writer has confirmed that the sequel to Akshay Kumar starter will go on floors at the end of next year, 2022, and the sequel will pertain to the Hindi version only. Prasad said, "I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab (producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali) approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon."

The 'RRR' writer further spilt beans about the film by adding that Sonakshi and Akshay will return to their characters of Paro and Shiva. However, the film won't be a continuation of the prequel. "While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended. This will be a completely new narrative. The script will be ready in the next few months, and the movie is expected to go on floors at the end of 2022.” The writer even couldn't confirm whether Prabhudheva will continue to helm the sequel.

Recently Salman Khan announced the 2nd instalment of his 2015's blockbuster 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' at the 'RRR' event, and the film was written by Vijayendra Prasad. As per the reports of Etimes, when the writer was quipped about 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2,' he said, "I am not at liberty to say anything on Bajrangi Bhaijaan, everything about it will only come from Salman Bhai." Even the original's director, Kabir Khan said that there's no basic idea or script ready for the sequel.

'Vikramarkudu' was directed by SS Rajamouli, who will soon bring epic-drama 'RRR' next year. KV Vijayendra Prasad will also pen the screenplay of 'Sita- The Incarnation.'