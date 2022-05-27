Headlines

Akshay Kumar’s hilarious banter with Kapil Sharma leaves netizens in splits

Akshay Kumar shared the video on Instagram, which began with Kapil Sharma clothed in a robe staring out his balcony late at night.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

On Friday, Akshay Kumar and comedian Kapil Sharma released a new video. In it, the two are seen spending time together in the early hours of the morning at the gym. Akshay shared the video on Instagram, which began with Kapil Sharma clothed in a robe staring out his balcony late at night. He later tells Akshay that no one 'wakes up at 4 a.m.' after being compelled to exercise.

When Akshay asked him to exercise, Kapil began making excuses. Kapil urged that they do something else as Akshay began to warm up. Kapil questioned Akshay if filming for Samrat Prithviraj was difficult during their talk. ", he explained "Aap teer chala rahe ho, talwar chala rahe ho, ghore bhaga rahe ho, main dekh raha hun. Toh ghore bhi uthte the (I was watching you shoot arrows, battle with swords, and ride horses.) So horses awoke at 4 a.m. as well)?"

Sharing the video, Akshay captioned the post as, "Banter before breakfast or after dinner. Watch @kapilsharma and I working out at 4 AM! Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!"

Akshay Kumar's upcoming epic drama Prithviraj has undergone a title change, and now it will be called Samrat Prithviraj. The makers took this major decision after facing an objection from Karni Sena over the film's original title. The production house Yash Raj Films confirmed the title change with a letter that was drafted in the response to Sena's objection. In the letter, the production house has mentioned that they don't want to insult the mighty emperor, and they want to cherish and celebrate the bravery of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. 

Also read: Prithviraj star Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Hindi-South language row, says 'humara bedagark hua...'

The letter stated, "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s), or disrespect the late king warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements and contributions to our nation's history through this film. As per the multiple rounds of discussion between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to "Samrat Prithviraj."

