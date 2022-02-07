Akshay Kumar won't promote 'Bachchan Pandey' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Akshay Kumar has been one of the most frequent hosts on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' promoting his own movies and often seen roasting the entire crew from Kapil himself to Kiku Sharda. Akshay's next film 'Bachchan Pandey' is scheduled to release on March 18, 2022, a day before the festival of colours, Holi on March 19. As per the latest media reports, it is being speculated that the 'Khiladi' Kumar is upset with the comedian-host and hence, decided to not come on the show to promote his upcoming film.

When Kapil Sharma appeared on the show recently to promote his romantic musical 'Atrangi Re' along with Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma joked him about an interview he did with the 'famous personality' where the 'Sooryavanshi' actor asked the said person, whose name they both didn't take, about how he ate mangoes. Kapil was referring to Akshay's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aired in 2019. Akshay had challenged Kapil to take the name of the person directly, but the host changed the topic.

A source shared with the Hindustan Times that the actor had requested the channel to cut this portion as it made fun of the dignity of such a high office. The channel had even agreed to the actor's request but the clip from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been shared widely on social media as apparently someone leaked it from the show's sets. The source has also added that Akshay is upset with Kapil over this matter and has sought clarification before he appears on the show again.

Meanwhile, 'Bachchan Pandey' stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The action-comedy film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is reportedly the remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' directed by Karthik Subbaraj.