Akshay Kumar will soon be seen playing Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. This movie will also mark the reunion of Madhoo with Akshay Kumar after 1994.

In 34 years, Akshay Kumar has romanced several actresses on the screen, adding perfect oomph by romancing divas, including Shanti Priya, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sridevi and even Rekha. However, as decades pass by, Akki continued dazzling the big shared screen with his chemistry with younger actresses, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone.

2025 will be a special year for one of Akki's heroines from the 1990s, as she will be reuniting with him after three decades. A popular star from the 90s will soon be seen in a pan-India film, in which Akshay is playing a pivotal role. Akki's heroine from his early years will soon be sharing screen space with him after 31 years, and it has already made cinephiles nostalgic.

The 90s' star who will reunite with Akshay Kumar after 31 years is...

Madhoo, the popular actress, made a blockbuster debut in 1991 with Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante. After her debut film, Madhoo did three films with Akshay in a single year. Madhoo played the leading lady, romanced with Akki in Elaan, Hum Hai Bemisaal, and Zaalim (1994).

Now, after 31 years, Madhoo will be seen in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. The pan-India fantasy actioner also stars Akshay Kumar playing Lord Shiva, along with Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Mohan Babu. Kannappa is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva. In the film Kannappa, Madhoo plays Pannaga, a headstrong warrior in the Vishnu Manchu clan. As the movie progresses, Pannaga will also become Lord Shiva's devotee. After becoming Akki's heroine, Madhoo will now become his on-screen devotee.

Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Madhoo in Kannappa

During the teaser launch of Kannappa, Akki shared his happiness at reuniting with Madhoo after decades. Kumar, in his humour, lauded Madhoo's 'timeless' beauty, and said, "Mujhe aaj itti khushi hui hai ki main Madhoo ji se milla hu, maine ek film inke saath ki thi she played a lead role with me, a film called Elaan, I know I didn’t forget the name. Zaalim bhi ki thi, so today I am very very happy, I am meeting her after 20 years or something, but you haven’t changed at all, you look the same." Kannappa will be releasing in cinemas on June 27, 2025.