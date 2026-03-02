Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi kick off Bhooth Bangla promotions with sky-high entry at Nashik college - Watch viral video

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are set to reunite for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years. The actor has worked with the filmmaker on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The horror comedy releases on April 10.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year. Ahead of its release, Akshay, along with co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, visited a college campus in Nashik for a high-energy promotional event that drew an overwhelming crowd of nearly 10,000 to 12,000 students. The atmosphere was electric, with deafening cheers and nonstop applause as the duo made a spectacular sky-high entry via an aerial setup, perfectly timed to the film's peppy track Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge.

The event turned into a visual spectacle as Akshay and Wamiqa interacted warmly with students, amping up the excitement with their infectious energy and playful banter. The massive turnout and roaring response reflected the audience's eagerness to witness the much-awaited reunion of the OG duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, back on the big screen.

Akshay and Priyadarshan are set to reunite for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years. The actor has worked with the filmmaker on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Their last film together was Khatta Meetha in 2010. Akshay and Priyadarshan are also working on two more projects - the psychological thriller Haiwaan and the third part of Hera Pheri franchise.

Apart from Akshay and Wamiqa, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. The horror comedy is slated to releases in theatres on April 10, 2026.

