Akshay Kumar's viral anti-smoking advertisement that used to be played in cinema halls has been pulled down by The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As Bollywood Hungama reported, CBFC replaced the popular ad video featuring Akshay Kumar speaking about the harmful effects of smoking and promoting menstrual hygiene with the screening of Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The new ad video doesn't feature any star, but it displays how quitting tobacco can lead to positive changes in your body within 20 minutes. The recently released films like Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had scenes of smoking and they were released without the Akshay Kumar ad.

The ad featuring Akshay was first shown during the release of his film Gold (2018). The ad shows Akshay Kumar advising a man named Nandu to stop smoking and use the money saved to buy a sanitary pad for his wife. The ad also helped promote his earlier 2018 film Pad Man. Interestingly, this ad was only mandatory for Hindi films by CBFC.

In 2012, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered that films depicting smoking scenes be played anti-smoking ads before the beginning of the film and after the intermission point. At first, Mukesh Harane's ad used to be played.

in 2018, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) recommended that an ad, featuring Akshay and Ajay Singh Pal (Nandu), be shown in films with smoking scenes. This ad proved to be an exception as unlike other previous ads, this ad became popular and it ran for six years. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. In the upcoming actioner, Akshay will reprise the role of Sooryavanshi. Singham Again will be releasing in the cinemas on November 1.

