Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have reportedly sold their high-end Worli apartment for Rs 80 crores.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are earning moolah in 2025. First, Akki made a good comeback in Bollywood with Sky Force, and now as per the reports, the couple has sold their high-end apartment in Worli for a whopping Rs 80 crores. The plush home is located in the prestigious 360 West Tower in Mumbai’s upscale Worli neighbourhood.

The property registration records acquired by data-driven home-buying platform IndexTap.com, confirm that the couple has completed the sale of their luxury apartment in Worli’s 360 West Tower for Rs 80 crore on January 31, 2025. The reported apartment is situated on the 39th floor of Tower B. It covers 6,830 sq. ft. of RERA carpet area and with four dedicated car parking spaces. Reportedly, the buyers, Pallavi Jain and others paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.8 crore for the transaction.

As per the deal the property is at an impressive Rs 1,17,130 per sq. ft. This is the premium pricing of high-end residences in Mumbai’s sought-after Worli area. A few weeks ago, Akshay Kumar also sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai for Rs 4.25 crore. As per SquareYards, the 25-acre residential project by Oberoi Realty offered apartment is part of Sky City that has 3BHKs, studios and duplex apartments.

The deal was officially registered on January 21, 2025, according to the documents. An analysis of the IGR property registration records by Square Yards revealed that Akshay Kumar had purchased the apartment for Rs 2.38 crore in November 2017. As per the report, the property was recently sold for Rs 4.25 crore, showing a remarkable 78% increase in value.

Akshay Kumar could not be contacted for a statement. As per a media report of 2022 revealed that Akshay Kumar Bhatia sold a property in Andheri West, Mumbai, to music director Daboo Malik for Rs 6 crore. On the work front, Sky Force has become the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore, and it will soon be entering the Rs 150 crore mark.