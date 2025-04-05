Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav attended Huma Qureshi's Eid bash, and he surprised paparazzi as he was accompanied by a mystery girl.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Bhatia have made a rare public appearance recently and turned heads during Huma Qureshi's Eid bash. Jr Kumar has grown up as a handsome boy, and he arrived at the Eid bash donning a black pathaani to perfection. Aarav smiled at the paparazzi and posed for photos as well. However, he surprised the paps and onlookers, as was accompanied by a mystery girl, sparking speculations of dating.

Aarav Bhatia with the mystery girl

Aarav arrived at the bash with the lady, and they walked out from the celebration together, in the same car. Visuals of Aarav smiling at the young lady went viral, and netizens feel that Jr Akki is already dating someone. Photos and videos from the bash went viral and netizens have praised Aarav's simplicity, and his speculated dating life.

In the video, Aarav is seen smiling while sitting inside the car. Aarav looked unfazed by the chaos of paps, who wanted a perfect shot of Aarav and the girl. Many netizens lauded Aarav's humble attitude. An internet user wrote, "Akki Paaji ka naam zaroor roshan karega ye bitwa." Another internet user asked, "Why is he not debuting in Bollywood." One of the netizens wrote, "Look like Justin Trudeau." A netizen praised the mystery girl, saying, "She is looking so pretty and gorgeous." Another netizen wrote, "Looks more like Rajesh Khanna! Good looking guy." One of the internet users asked, "Yeh ladki kaun hai Aarav ke beside?"

For the unversed, Aarav has stayed away from the limelight and is currently studying in London. Unlike other star kids, Aarav isn't interested in Bollywood, and even Akki has spoken about Jr Bhatia's inclination towards fashion. "I am happy the way Twinkle and I have brought up Aarav; he is a very simple boy. We never forced him to do anything. He is interested in fashion; he doesn’t want to be a part of cinema," Akshay revealed in an interview. The Sky Force actor also revealed that Aarav is independent, and does his own chores, without any hesitation. "He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn't even want to buy expensive clothes," Akki asserted with pride.