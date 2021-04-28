Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators for India's fight against COVID-19

Author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday announced on Instagram that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, are donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Wonderful news -- Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," tweeted Twinkle.

In a separate tweet, Twinkle wrote, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

For the unversed, last year, amid the coronavirus lockdown in India Akshay had pledged to contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund called PM Cares.

The actor had taken to social media to share the news. He had tweeted, "All that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai."

Soon after the actor pledged to contribute, PM Modi replied to his tweet and wrote, "Great gesture @AkshayKumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.

Not just that, even his wife, Twinkle Khanna, lauded his gesture and wrote, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'".

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay said, "You can call it my weakness or whatever, but I am never able to express my feelings or thoughts behind gestures of contributing to a cause."

When asked why he is always the first one to stand up for such causes and lead by example, Akshay said, "Main kaun hota hoon 'charity' yah ‘donate’ karne waala? (who am I to donate or make any charity?)". Doosri baat ki hum apni country ko Bharat Maa kehte hain. Mera yeh contribution actually mera nahi hai. Yeh meri maa ki taraf se Bharat Maa ko hai. (We address our country as Bharat Maa. So this contribution is not from me. It is from my mother to my motherland, Bharat Maa."