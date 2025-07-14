Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna cheer for India against England at Lord's; photo with Ravi Shastri goes viral

Currently, India is chasing 193 runs and is in a deep spot of bother, having lost eight wickets after scoring 112 runs. The team still needs 81 runs with two wickets in hand and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted in the stands at the Lord's Cricket Ground for the live action on Day 5 of the ongoing third Test between England and India. Akshay and Twinkle were seated next to former India head coach Ravi Shastri, adding some Bollywood glam to the iconic stadium on Monday.

Currently, India is chasing 193 runs and is in a deep spot of bother, having lost eight wickets after scoring 112 runs. The team still needs 81 runs with two wickets in hand and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The five-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1 with England winning the first Test at Headingley, and India bouncing back at Edgbaston.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with Ravi Shastri at Lord's. pic.twitter.com/TuefjN8PW5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2025

Talking about the ongoing Test at Lord's, England won the toss and opted to bat first. England was reduced to 44/2, but a 109-run stand between Ollie Pope (44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries) and Joe Root (104 in 199 balls, with 10 fours) and a counter-attacking 84 run stand for the eighth wicket stand between Brydon Carse (56 in 83 balls, with six fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (51 in 56 balls, with six fours) took England to 387. Jasprit Bumrah (5/74) was the highlight for India with the ball.

In the second innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but a 61-run stand between Karun Nair (26 in 46 balls, with five fours) and KL Rahul and a 141-run stand between KL (100 in 177 balls, with 13 fours) and Rishabh Pant (74 in 112 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) took India close to England's score. A brilliant half-century from Ravindra Jadeja (72 in 131 balls, with eight fours and a six) and lower-order contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Washington Sundar (23) took India to 387, with nothing separating the sides. Chris Woakes (3/84) was the top bowler for England in this innings.

In England's second innings, India continuously kept England under pressure, except for a 67-run fifth wicket stand between Root (40 in 96 balls, with a four) and Stokes (33 in 96 balls, with three fours). Sundar (4/22) delivered a game-changer spell, running through the middle-order and bundling out England for 192.

