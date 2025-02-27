After playing Lord Krishna in OMG, and Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will again depict Bholenath in pan-India actioner Kannappa.

After impressing the masses by playing Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar will again depict Bholenath on the big screen. This time in pan-India actioner Kannappa. The movie starred Vishnu Manchu in the titular character of an atheist warrior who turns into a devotee. The movie also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Kumar with Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Mohan Babu.

On Thursday, February 27, the team Kannappa held a press conference in Mumbai, and unveiled the second teaser exclusively for media. The press con was attended by Akshay, Vishnu, along with Madhoo, and other crew members. While interacting with the media, Akshay revealed that before agreeing to this film, he rejected the role twice. Elaborating it further, he said, "At first, I wasn’t sure but Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful, and deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I’m honoured to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Watch the first teaser of the film

Akshay's dedication to his craft has left Vishnu amazed. Praising Akki's capability to play Shiva with perfection, Vishnu said, "For this generation, anybody who thinks of Lord Shiva, I hope and I am confident that Mr. Akshay Kumar’s picture will come into our minds. That is the level of devotion with which we have made this movie, and that’s exactly what he has portrayed."

Even director Mukesh Singh is in awe of Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal. He said, "Directing stalwarts like Akshay, Mohanlal, and Prabhas was a wonderful experience. They are all extremely collaborative, bringing a lot of energy to their roles. Vishnu’s passion for this film has been infectious, and we are committed to ensuring this incredible story reaches people everywhere."

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa aims to take audiences on a visual and emotional journey. Kannappa is among the most anticipated films of 2025. The teaser will be available to the audience on March 1st. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025.