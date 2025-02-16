ISPL Season 2 Finale was held in Thane, Mumbai, and Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai clashed with Akshay Kumar Shrinagar Ke Veer in a nail-biting match. However, the moment of evening was the reunion of Amitabh and Akshay.

The electrifying finale of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2 witnessed the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. The two stars attended the finale to cheer their teams fighting for the glory and the cup. The second season of ISPL's finale was played between Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer at Thane, Maharashtra. Amitabh attended this cricket event in support of the Majhi Mumbai team, and Akshay came to cheer his team with his daughter Nitara.

Apart from the nail-biting finals, the best moment of the evening was Akshay meeting Bachchan. The action star went to the VIP lounge to meet the megastar, he touched his feet, they hugged and had a good laugh. This casual, informal meet instantly becomes the highlight of the finale, as the two icons are renting after years. For the unversed, Amitabh and Akshay have worked together in Ankhen, Khakee, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Ek Rishta: The Bond of Love, Waqt: Race Against Time, and Family.

In a nail-biting match, 'Majhi Mumbai' eventually clinched the title after pipping Srinagar Ke Veer by three wickets in a clash at the jam-packed Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Saturday. The tournament truly lived up to its billing of a dazzling spectacle of cricketing brilliance, said an official statement.

The capacity crowd was treated to a riveting contest as the match went down to the wire, with fortunes swinging both ways, before Mumbai, the runners-up of the inaugural ISPL season, finally got home with Ankur's gigantic six, as per a press release from ISPL.

Every six smashed, every wicket taken, and every dive on the field echoed the spirit of millions who grew up playing with a tennis ball. Bringing together the raw energy of young guns and the masterful experience of seasoned campaigners, the 20-day tournament was a perfect symphony of edge-of-the-seat thrillers and captivating musical performances.

(With inputs from ANI)