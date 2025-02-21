Despite Akshay Kumar’s warning, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor eventually got married in 2012.

Years ago, Akshay Kumar warned Saif Ali Khan about his romantic interest, Kareena Kapoor. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Kareena revealed that Akshay had cautioned Saif when he suspected that the two were getting close while working together on the sets of their 2008 movie Tashan.

Despite Akshay’s warning, Saif and Kareena eventually got married in 2012. In a chat with Twinkle Khanna, Kareena shared how she and Saif developed a "karmic connection" while working together. She mentioned that they were meant to do a few films together earlier, but she had always turned them down. It wasn’t until Tashan that they finally came together for a project, marking the start of their union.

Kareena said, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and me were like connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like, ‘listen, tread carefully because they are dangerous girls, this is a dangerous family and I know them, so dekh ke rah (be careful)’."

She further mentioned, “He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, 'no, no. I know that, I've figured her out'."

Kareena once opened up in an interview with Humans of Bombay, sharing that she met Saif during a difficult time in her career. She was going through a low phase when their paths crossed, and it became a turning point in her personal and professional life.

The actress said, “So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond!."