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Akshay Kumar to take break from films after Bhooth Bangla success, know why

Akshay Kumar has reportedly undergone a minor eye surgery in Mumbai and is expected to take a short break from work to recover.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2026, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Akshay Kumar to take break from films after Bhooth Bangla success, know why
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Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhooth Bangla, has reportedly undergone a minor eye surgery in Mumbai. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor had the procedure done on May 6 and will now take some time off to recover before resuming his packed shooting schedule.

A source quoted by Hindustan Times revealed, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna."

Recently, Akshay shared glimpses from the Kerala schedule wrap of his upcoming film directed by Anees Bazmee. The actor posted a photo with co-stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna and thanked the team for the experience.

Sharing the update on social media, Akshay wrote, “Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special."

The untitled project is special for fans as it marks Akshay and Vidya’s reunion after several successful films together. It will also reunite Akshay with Anees Bazmee nearly 15 years after their previous collaboration.

Apart from this film, Akshay also has several big projects lined up, including Haiwaan directed by Priyadarshan alongside Saif Ali Khan, Welcome to the Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan and Golmaal 5 helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is currently receiving praise for Raja Shivaji, which released on May 1. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree and Genelia Deshmukh, with a special appearance by Salman Khan.

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