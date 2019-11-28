Akshay Kumar to reunite with Priyadarshan after 10 years, will it be for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Filmmaker Priyadarshan a few days back announced the sequel to his 2003 release Hungama franchise. Titled Hungama 2, the film will star Meezaan Jaaferi as the male lead. Interestingly, it was back in 2000, Priyadarshan created a new wave of comedy cinema in Bollywood with Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. With that film, Akshay discovered himself as a comic actor as well. After Phir Hera Pheri released in 2006, people have been waiting for the third instalment.

After Hera Pheri, Akshay and Priyadarshan worked together in several comedy films namely Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Now, during an interaction with PTI, Priyadarshan revealed that he will be reuniting with Akshay after a decade for a comedy film. The filmmaker stated, "It is a comedy. I'm currently writing it and will start working on it next year around September-October."

He went on to say, "Fortunately Akshay has not been doing many comedies. He did this 'Housefull 4' and it didn't do really well, the way he wanted it to be."

Will it be Hera Pheri 3? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, talking about working with Akshay, Priyan went on to tell the media agency, "I've done so many films with him. I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay became the most comfortable person for me to work with because he completely trusts me. He doesn't ask what I'm making. He doesn't want to know what I'm doing. He asks me Sir are you excited?' and I say 'yes' and we just start working."

Priyadarshan added, "That confidence is there so I have a responsibility towards him. He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did 'Khatta Meetha' and after that, he started playing a lot of these middle-class characters like 'Padman' and others."