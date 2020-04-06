Akshay Kumar to release song 'Muskurayega India', to star Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, others amid coronavirus crisis

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known to always help people around him see light with his philanthropy work and now the actor, along with Jackky Bhagnani, is all set to release a new single titled Muskurayega India in the times of coronavirus outbreak. The song will be made under his banner Cape of Good Films. Akshay took to Twitter to release the first look of the song.

He shared a poster featuring a smiling woman’s face with the words COVID, coronavirus, and lockdown bossed in the background. The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today. @Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani."

Reports state that the song features all from Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra to Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday. The actors shot their respective portions at their homes which were then compiled for the music video.

About the song, Akshay was quoted saying, "At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that."

To which Jackky added, "Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments’ efforts in fighting the virus."

Akshay recently had also announced that he has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.