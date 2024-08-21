Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Akshay Kumar reveals if he is going to make a special appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Akshay Kumar recently impressed everyone with his cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2. Recently there were rumours that he will be making a special appearance in Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the rumours.

In an interview with HT City, when When asked about the cameo rumours in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Akshay Kumar replied, “No, absolutely not. It's fake news.” This might have left Akshay fans heartbroken. However, his new avatar in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy Stree 2 has left everyone excited for the next film wherein he'll be playing the villain.

Earlier, director Anees Bazmee had also said that the actor is not a part of the film. Speaking to Zoom, he had said, “No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes.”

After beginning the shoot in March of this year, the team has worked relentlessly over the previous four months on sophisticated studio sets and real locations. The makers wrapped up the film on August 2. Kartik Aaryan shared a video and wrote, “Arey pagalo…‘Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai See you This Diwali.” Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Vidya Balan was replaced by Tabu. However, in the third part, Vidya Balan is back to the franchise.

While Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2 became one of the highlights of the film, his comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein failed to perform well at the box office despite getting positive reviews from the audience. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Ammy Virk among others in key roles. The actor will be next seen in the movie Sky Force and also has Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline.

