Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

7 beautiful birds that can sing

7 beautiful birds that can sing

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence

Akshay Kumar reveals if he is going to make a special appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks his silence
Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar recently impressed everyone with his cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2. Recently there were rumours that he will be making a special appearance in Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the rumours. 

In an interview with HT City, when When asked about the cameo rumours in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Akshay Kumar replied, “No, absolutely not. It's fake news.” This might have left Akshay fans heartbroken. However, his new avatar in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy Stree 2 has left everyone excited for the next film wherein he'll be playing the villain. 

Earlier, director Anees Bazmee had also said that the actor is not a part of the film. Speaking to Zoom, he had said, “No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes.” 

After beginning the shoot in March of this year, the team has worked relentlessly over the previous four months on sophisticated studio sets and real locations. The makers wrapped up the film on August 2. Kartik Aaryan shared a video and wrote, “Arey pagalo…‘Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai See you This Diwali.” Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Vidya Balan was replaced by Tabu. However, in the third part, Vidya Balan is back to the franchise. 

While Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2 became one of the highlights of the film, his comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein failed to perform well at the box office despite getting positive reviews from the audience. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Ammy Virk among others in key roles. The actor will be next seen in the movie Sky Force and also has Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

MG Windsor EV teases latest feature ahead of offical unveil; launch set for…

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Delhi: 18-year-old dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?

Stopped transfer twice, colleagues call him 'mafia': Who is Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement