Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shelved? Director Ali Abbas Zafar responds

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan/File photo

After Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj flopped badly at the box office, there were rumours in the industry that the big-budget action-packed entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay and Tiger Shroff has been shelved. Now, its director Ali Abbas Zafar has dismissed all the rumours calling them 'absolutely baseless'.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ali said, "This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours. We are currently working on the pre-production. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK."

Also, while talking to ETimes, the director has said that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a completely new film and has nothing to do with the old one with which it shares its title. The David Dhawan-directed 1998 comedy starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda with both the actors playing double roles.

It was in February when the film was announced with a teaser video featuring the two stars that also mentioned its release date as Christmas 2023. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.



Produced by Pooja Entertainment production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will be thrilling to see the Khiladi star and the Baaghi star, known for performing their own stunts, together in a big-budget action entertainer.

Ali Abbas Zafar is known for his association with Salman Khan as he has directed three back to back commercially successful films with the actor starting with the sports drama Sultan in 2016, the second film in the spy thriller franchise Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 to drama Bharat in 2019.