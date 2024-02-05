Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan all January.

There has been intrigue about Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar teaming up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the action thriller that releases later this year. The film recently wrapped shoot in picturesque (and slightly chilly) Jordan, where the two male leads were present along with Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F to film three songs.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being billed as the biggest action entertainer of the year. True to the billing, the makers headed to Jordan for the final schedule of the filming. Late last week, after over 100 days filled with punches and gunshots, the shoot concluded.

The curtains were brought down after a grand song shoot featuring the action stars Akshay and Tiger. It also features actresses Manushi Chillar and Alaya F. The electrifying dance number, which was shot in Jordan's picturesque locale of Wadi Rum, where parts of popular Hollywood spectacles such as Dune, Star Wars, and John Wick have been shot.

Apart from Jordan, the high-octane actioner has been shot across Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton and Abu Dhabi. But it’s song sequences in Jordan have brought to the quiet Middle Eastern nation the madness and grandeur of Bollywood.

Sharing a picture of the two action icons along with the crew after a mud bath the Dead Sea, which situated between Jordan and Israel, Akshay wrote Instagram:"Tired of the same old memes, here's some new mud-terial & This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a 'wrap'! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024."

A day later, the actors gave a glimpse of what scenery the film has in offer from Jordan when they shared a picture of themselves overlooking the desert in Wadi Rum. “Thank you Jordan for an unforgettable filming experience! The love and affection,the people of Jordan have shown the entire team of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is something I will always cherish,” wrote Akshay.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani , Vashu Bhagnani , Deepshikha Deshmukh . The film is slated to release on Eid 2024.

With inputs from IANS