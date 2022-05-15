Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, skips Cannes 2022

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. The actor confirmed his health status on Twitter and also shared that he won't be attending the grand Cannes film festival 2022.

On Twitter, Akshay Kumar tagged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in his tweet and said, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

Here's the tweet

Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2022

Last Monday, Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of his upcoming epic-drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, and director Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi. Now, one can only hope if they are safe and protected from the virus.

Speaking about Cannes, reportedly the actor was geared up to represent India, and walk the red carpet with R Madhavan, Nawazudin Siddiqui, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sonam Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Last year in April, The Desi Boyz actor tested positive for Covid. After getting tested positive for coronavirus, Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised. The actor took to his social media pages and confirmed it. He wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care." As per a report in The Times of India, Akshay has been admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Powai. The actor was taken to the hospital at 5 pm on Sunday, and soon after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

On the work front, Akshay's next Prithviraj will release in cinemas on June 3, and it will be followed by Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan.