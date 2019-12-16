Akshay Kumar targeted over liking tweet related to Jamia protests, responds

Headlines

Updated: Dec 16, 2019, 05:22 PM IST

Protests in Jamia Milia Islamia continued over the weekend. Students alleged that police enter the Jamia Milia Islamia campus and fired tear gas inside the library. The action was reportedly taken in wake of violence by the student protestors post the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed.

Twitter was divided in support of and against the act being passed and the protests taking place in Jamia Milia Islamia by the students. One such Twitterati by the name of @desimojito shared a video from the protests and captioned it, "Badhaai Ho... Jamia Mein Azaadi Mili Hai." This tweet was liked by Akshay Kumar.

On noticing the same, Twitter started trending #BoycottCandianKumar and his citizenship was once again questioned. Akshay then took to Twitter and responded over liking the tweet. He wrote, "Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts."

Here's his tweet:

Soon after, Twitter trended #ISupportAkshay stating that anybody could accidentally like a tweet.

In the latest development, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa sent a statement that read, "All students detained from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony have been released." The appeal further stated, "Delhi Police also appealed to the protesters to end their protest. Buses have also been arranged to drop the protesters. Injured students will also be released after treatment."

